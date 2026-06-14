Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,382 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,990,384 shares of company stock worth $1,501,916,160. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $395.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $109.17 and a one year high of $469.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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