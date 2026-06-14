Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,861 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

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Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock worth $15,927,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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