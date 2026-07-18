Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 60,996 McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,996 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $18,957,000. McDonald's accounts for approximately 2.3% of Atlas Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.33. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $264.09 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target on McDonald’s to $390 from $385 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside from current levels.

Tigress Financial raised its price target on McDonald’s to $390 from $385 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentary continue to highlight McDonald’s value offerings, loyalty efforts, localized marketing, and menu innovation as ways the company can support customer traffic and defend sales trends.

Analyst coverage and commentary continue to highlight McDonald’s value offerings, loyalty efforts, localized marketing, and menu innovation as ways the company can support customer traffic and defend sales trends. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s is expected to report second-quarter earnings next month, with consensus calling for modest single-digit profit growth, keeping investor focus on whether traffic and margins improve.

McDonald’s is expected to report second-quarter earnings next month, with consensus calling for modest single-digit profit growth, keeping investor focus on whether traffic and margins improve. Neutral Sentiment: Recent product news, including the new Caesar sauce and other menu rollouts, is generating consumer interest, but the items appear more promotional than clearly material to near-term earnings.

Recent product news, including the new Caesar sauce and other menu rollouts, is generating consumer interest, but the items appear more promotional than clearly material to near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Articles questioning why McDonald’s stock is at nearly two-year lows and noting a 10.1% decline over the past six months versus a rising S&P 500 suggest investors are worried about relative underperformance and slowing momentum.

Articles questioning why McDonald’s stock is at nearly two-year lows and noting a 10.1% decline over the past six months versus a rising S&P 500 suggest investors are worried about relative underperformance and slowing momentum. Negative Sentiment: Commentary describing a “McProblem” that is not getting better points to continuing concerns about business execution, customer traffic, or overall sentiment toward the stock.

Commentary describing a “McProblem” that is not getting better points to continuing concerns about business execution, customer traffic, or overall sentiment toward the stock. Negative Sentiment: One recent piece also urged investors to stay skeptical, indicating that while the stock may look attractive to some value investors, there are still fundamental questions weighing on shares.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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