Atlas Wealth LLC Buys 55,462 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 1,304.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,713 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Atlas Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HSBC upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.70.

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About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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