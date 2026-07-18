Atlas Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Atlas Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.

IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.

Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.

IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.

IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $375.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a $175.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.89.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $212.54 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $263.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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