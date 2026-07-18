Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $12.81 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $12,808,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlas Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,553 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Lam Research by 3,826.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $592,176,000 after buying an additional 3,371,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $313.30 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $339.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.94. The stock has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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