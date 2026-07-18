Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $42.85 Million in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,483 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $42,852,000. Waste Management makes up about 5.3% of Atlas Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Get Waste Management alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

More Waste Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised Waste Management’s price target to $260 from $250, suggesting continued upside potential despite maintaining a “sector perform” view.

Scotiabank raised Waste Management’s price target to $260 from $250, suggesting continued upside potential despite maintaining a “sector perform” view. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted WM’s strong waste collection network, pricing power, and acquisition strategy as supports for growth and margins.

Analyst commentary highlighted WM’s strong waste collection network, pricing power, and acquisition strategy as supports for growth and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $8.16 from $8.17, a very small revision that matches the current consensus estimate.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $8.16 from $8.17, a very small revision that matches the current consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also nudged FY2027 EPS down to $9.20 from $9.23, another modest cut that does not materially change the long-term earnings outlook.

Erste Group also nudged FY2027 EPS down to $9.20 from $9.23, another modest cut that does not materially change the long-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst notes pointed to WM’s high debt load and slower stock momentum as ongoing concerns that could weigh on investor sentiment.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $248.13. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $222.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Waste Management's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waste Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Management wasn't on the list.

While Waste Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here