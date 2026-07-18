Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $755,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,847 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a PE ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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