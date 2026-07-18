Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New $31.42 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,419,000. AbbVie makes up about 3.9% of Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.67.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $254.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average is $221.94. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.63 and a fifty-two week high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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