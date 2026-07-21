Atlas Wealth LLC Takes $33.05 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $33,045,000. Broadcom accounts for about 4.1% of Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $378.16 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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