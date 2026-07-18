Atlas Wealth LLC Takes Position in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Centrus Energy from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $156.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.35. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $464.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Centrus Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In related news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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