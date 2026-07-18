Go Pro
→ Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Atlas Wealth LLC Takes Position in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Centrus Energy logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Atlas Wealth LLC opened a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter, buying 25,207 shares valued at about $4.38 million.
  • Other institutional investors also adjusted holdings, and hedge funds now own 49.96% of Centrus Energy’s stock, indicating significant institutional interest.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with a $252.08 average price target, while recent firms mostly kept neutral or slightly lowered targets.
  • Interested in Centrus Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Centrus Energy from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $156.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.35. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $464.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Centrus Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In related news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Centrus Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Centrus Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centrus Energy wasn't on the list.

While Centrus Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines