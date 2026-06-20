Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,213 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 18,352 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. Bauman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.38. The company has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.03 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here