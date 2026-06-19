Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,717,000. Airbnb comprises 1.7% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,972,860 shares of company stock worth $267,555,449 in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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