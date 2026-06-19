Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Sells 4,370 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Meta Platforms from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total value of $1,268,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,890.56. This trade represents a 65.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,568 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,365. 13.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $577.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $621.98 and its 200 day moving average is $634.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The business had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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