Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Purchased by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $149.98 and a 52 week high of $192.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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