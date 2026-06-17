Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 324,590 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 324,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CEO John Chidsey bought 153,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $2,504,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,660,817.80. This represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 25,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,660.37. This trade represents a 33.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

See Also

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