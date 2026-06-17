Atom Investors LP Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 412 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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The Ensign Group Trading Up 4.1%

The Ensign Group stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $178.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.79 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Trending Headlines about The Ensign Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Ensign Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $137,655.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,190.80. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $478,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

See Also

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