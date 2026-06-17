Atom Investors LP Invests $4.02 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $281.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.91 and a 200 day moving average of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,630.91 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 234,188 shares of company stock valued at $57,693,971 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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