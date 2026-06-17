Atom Investors LP Reduces Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,619 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,474 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.26% of Huron Consulting Group worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ HURN opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $186.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,211,514.56. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $415,931. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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