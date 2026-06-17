Atom Investors LP Takes $8.66 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,372 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,662,000. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for 0.7% of Atom Investors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atom Investors LP owned 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $350.45 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $397.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.63 and a 200-day moving average of $296.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $361.82.

View Our Latest Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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