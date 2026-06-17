Atom Investors LP Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,949 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Airlines Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of UAL opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.United Airlines's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.59.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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