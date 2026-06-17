Atom Investors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 19,483 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $292.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.26.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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