Atreides Management LP Acquires 13,458 Shares of Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,591 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP owned 0.75% of Semtech worth $50,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1,745.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $69,105.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,390.59. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,312.82. The trade was a 36.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,160 shares of company stock worth $2,227,705. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Semtech from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Semtech from $105.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Semtech from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.73.

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Semtech Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of SMTC opened at $150.20 on Thursday. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $177.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.13 and a beta of 2.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $291.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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