Atreides Management LP Acquires 150,711 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,987 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 150,711 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of JFrog worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JFrog by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company's stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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JFrog Trading Down 5.9%

FROG stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. JFrog's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 target price on JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FROG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,538,128.70. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $3,925,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,493,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $479,183,873.74. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 963,649 shares of company stock worth $77,654,577 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its JFrog price target from $80 to $100 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. JPMorgan also lifted its target to $100 and maintained an “Overweight” rating. These actions reflect confidence in JFrog’s growth prospects and execution. Benzinga

BTIG raised its JFrog price target from $80 to $100 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. JPMorgan also lifted its target to $100 and maintained an “Overweight” rating. These actions reflect confidence in JFrog’s growth prospects and execution. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating trends remain strong: first-quarter revenue grew approximately 26% year over year, cloud revenue increased 50%, and net dollar retention improved. Analysts cited JFrog’s AI-related momentum and expanding software-supply-chain platform opportunity as reasons for continued investor interest. JFrog Overcomes AI Challenges and Gains Momentum

Recent operating trends remain strong: first-quarter revenue grew approximately 26% year over year, cloud revenue increased 50%, and net dollar retention improved. Analysts cited JFrog’s AI-related momentum and expanding software-supply-chain platform opportunity as reasons for continued investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: JFrog will present at the KeyBanc and Canaccord Genuity investor conferences during the third quarter of 2026. The events could provide updates on demand, AI adoption, and guidance, but they do not represent a new financial disclosure. JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

JFrog will present at the KeyBanc and Canaccord Genuity investor conferences during the third quarter of 2026. The events could provide updates on demand, AI adoption, and guidance, but they do not represent a new financial disclosure. Negative Sentiment: The primary pressure appears valuation-related. Following a sharp rally, Morgan Stanley moved JFrog to an “Equal-Weight” stance, arguing that the share price had outpaced near-term upside. Investors may also be reducing risk ahead of the August 6 earnings report. JFrog slides as valuation concerns outweigh recent strong execution

The primary pressure appears valuation-related. Following a sharp rally, Morgan Stanley moved JFrog to an “Equal-Weight” stance, arguing that the share price had outpaced near-term upside. Investors may also be reducing risk ahead of the August 6 earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Reports that attackers exploited an Artifactory zero-day involving OpenAI models may create reputational and cybersecurity concerns, although the report does not indicate a new financial impact for JFrog. In addition, several executives and directors have recently sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, adding to cautious sentiment. JFrog Artifactory Zero-Day Report

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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