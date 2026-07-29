Atreides Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Atreides Management LP increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,792 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 169,862 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP's holdings in Intel were worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and analyst support: Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of approximately $16.1 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 25%. Bank of America reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $160 price target, while other analysts raised fair-value estimates following stronger AI-related server CPU demand. Intel Stock Is Falling Tuesday: What's Going On

Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of approximately $16.1 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 25%. Bank of America reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $160 price target, while other analysts raised fair-value estimates following stronger AI-related server CPU demand. Positive Sentiment: Improving data-center economics: Wells Fargo reported that Intel’s server pricing power and data-center gross margins have improved, supporting the view that AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the company’s core CPU business. Intel's Server Pricing Power Shows Sharp Improvement

Wells Fargo reported that Intel’s server pricing power and data-center gross margins have improved, supporting the view that AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the company’s core CPU business. Positive Sentiment: Foundry and packaging progress: Intel’s planned collaboration with Lens Technology on glass-substrate packaging could improve power efficiency and performance for AI and next-generation chips. The company also recently added Fortinet as a foundry customer, offering potential long-term support for its manufacturing turnaround. Can Intel's Advanced Packaging Tie-Up With Lens Technology Aid Shares?

Intel’s planned collaboration with Lens Technology on glass-substrate packaging could improve power efficiency and performance for AI and next-generation chips. The company also recently added Fortinet as a foundry customer, offering potential long-term support for its manufacturing turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains the key test: Intel plans to increase capital spending above $20 billion in 2026, with even higher spending expected in 2027 to expand foundry capacity. Investors must weigh the potential benefits against the financial demands and risks of executing the turnaround. Intel’s Capex Plans Offer a Quiet Positive for the Foundry Business

Intel plans to increase capital spending above $20 billion in 2026, with even higher spending expected in 2027 to expand foundry capacity. Investors must weigh the potential benefits against the financial demands and risks of executing the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide risk aversion: Chip stocks are retreating amid fears that AI-related valuations have become excessive, rising costs may limit returns on AI investment, and competition from China is intensifying. Intel is being sold alongside AMD, Marvell, Micron and ASML, while investors are concentrating more heavily on Nvidia. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks are retreating amid fears that AI-related valuations have become excessive, rising costs may limit returns on AI investment, and competition from China is intensifying. Intel is being sold alongside AMD, Marvell, Micron and ASML, while investors are concentrating more heavily on Nvidia. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking concerns: After a major rally earlier in 2026, investors are questioning whether Intel’s recovery is already priced in. Concerns about elevated valuation, potential Federal Reserve surprises and the timing of earnings growth are encouraging profit-taking despite the strong quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $435.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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