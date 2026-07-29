Atreides Management LP Buys 721,510 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1,854.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 721,510 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 5.1% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $256,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 204,179 shares of company stock valued at $190,836,321 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $820.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $973.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could strengthen Micron’s domestic competitive position, pricing power and margins by limiting lower-cost competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Chips & Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could strengthen Micron’s domestic competitive position, pricing power and margins by limiting lower-cost competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. Analysts and some commentary continue to view AI-driven demand, high-bandwidth memory and contracted customer agreements as evidence this cycle may be structurally stronger than prior memory booms. Micron: The Boom And Bust Memory Cycle Could Finally Be Dead

Micron’s latest results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. Analysts and some commentary continue to view AI-driven demand, high-bandwidth memory and contracted customer agreements as evidence this cycle may be structurally stronger than prior memory booms. Neutral Sentiment: CME Group launched nearly round-the-clock single-stock futures, including contracts linked to Micron. The move may improve access and liquidity but also allows investors to react more quickly to overnight semiconductor news. CME launches single stock futures enabling investors to trade SpaceX, Micron 23 hours a day

CME Group launched nearly round-the-clock single-stock futures, including contracts linked to Micron. The move may improve access and liquidity but also allows investors to react more quickly to overnight semiconductor news. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reducing exposure to the AI trade amid fears of an AI bubble, expensive data-center financing and concerns that semiconductor valuations and spending expectations have become excessive. Micron was among the weakest performers in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index as memory stocks extended their pullback. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Investors are reducing exposure to the AI trade amid fears of an AI bubble, expensive data-center financing and concerns that semiconductor valuations and spending expectations have become excessive. Micron was among the weakest performers in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index as memory stocks extended their pullback. Negative Sentiment: CXMT’s blockbuster Shanghai IPO and reports of advances in China’s domestic semiconductor equipment heightened fears that Chinese manufacturers could rapidly expand DRAM production, narrow the technology gap and pressure Micron’s future pricing and market share. Why Micron Stock Just Dropped Again

CXMT’s blockbuster Shanghai IPO and reports of advances in China’s domestic semiconductor equipment heightened fears that Chinese manufacturers could rapidly expand DRAM production, narrow the technology gap and pressure Micron’s future pricing and market share. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking is also significant after Micron’s extraordinary year-long rally. A chief accounting officer’s sale of 879 shares at approximately $1,000 per share added a minor insider-selling signal, though the transaction represented only about 2.45% of that executive’s holdings.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here