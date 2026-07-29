Atreides Management LP Grows Position in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Rogers worth $19,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 19.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 6,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rogers News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased nearly 7% year over year to $216.8 million , exceeding the $215 million analyst estimate. Rogers also cited improving customer demand, commercial progress and a 550-basis-point expansion in EBITDA margin. Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased nearly 7% year over year to , exceeding the $215 million analyst estimate. Rogers also cited improving customer demand, commercial progress and a 550-basis-point expansion in EBITDA margin. Positive Sentiment: Management issued third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $1.10 to $1.30 , suggesting confidence that profitability will improve in the coming quarter.

Management issued third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of , suggesting confidence that profitability will improve in the coming quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS and profitability improved substantially from the prior-year period, according to the company, although reported figures varied by source and accounting measure. Investors are likely to focus on whether the margin recovery continues.

Adjusted EPS and profitability improved substantially from the prior-year period, according to the company, although reported figures varied by source and accounting measure. Investors are likely to focus on whether the margin recovery continues. Negative Sentiment: Rogers reported quarterly EPS of $0.92 , below the $0.99 consensus estimate. The miss followed earnings of $0.34 per share a year earlier, meaning the company improved year over year but still fell short of Wall Street expectations. Rogers Corp. Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Rogers reported quarterly EPS of , below the $0.99 consensus estimate. The miss followed earnings of $0.34 per share a year earlier, meaning the company improved year over year but still fell short of Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Underlying reported profitability remained pressured: operating profit and net income declined in one third-party presentation, while cash from operations was only $5.8 million. The company also reported a negative net margin, adding to concerns about earnings quality and cash conversion.

Underlying reported profitability remained pressured: operating profit and net income declined in one third-party presentation, while cash from operations was only $5.8 million. The company also reported a negative net margin, adding to concerns about earnings quality and cash conversion. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity has been weighted entirely toward selling, with seven reported sales and no purchases over the past six months. While not necessarily tied to the quarter, the pattern may reinforce cautious sentiment.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $112,805.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $749,543.65. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. Rogers Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Rogers had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.The firm had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROG

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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