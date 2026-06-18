Atreides Management LP Grows Stock Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,828 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. DICK'S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 1.2% of Atreides Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $97,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 588.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $787,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 83.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,468,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,850 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $509,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,493,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $192,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $224.61 on Thursday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.73 and a 1-year high of $237.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $220.52 and its 200 day moving average is $210.53. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Barclays increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

See Also

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