Atreides Management LP Has $21.91 Million Holdings in Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ

Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,175 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 165,755 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP owned 4.03% of Ambiq Micro worth $21,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ambiq Micro by 244.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 989 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ambiq Micro

In related news, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,200 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $706,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 203,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,064,444.24. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Chen sold 70,592 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $5,632,535.68. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,477 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,893 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBQ. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities set a $86.00 target price on Ambiq Micro in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambiq Micro from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMBQ

Ambiq Micro Stock Down 11.4%

NYSE AMBQ opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

Ambiq Micro Profile

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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