Atreides Management LP Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,675 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $29,595,000. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of AeroVironment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,655,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,173 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 222,055 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Clear Str raised AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $315.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment secured a $117.3 million U.S. Army contract for its P550 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) drones. The award reinforces demand for the company’s unmanned systems and could support future revenue and backlog growth. Is AeroVironment Cheap After Its Army Contract And Legal Headlines?

AeroVironment secured a for its P550 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) drones. The award reinforces demand for the company’s unmanned systems and could support future revenue and backlog growth. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed. A discounted-cash-flow assessment suggests potential upside, while sales-based multiples indicate the shares may still be expensive. Investors are balancing the new contract and AeroVironment’s longer-term growth prospects against a substantial year-to-date decline. AeroVironment Stock Looks Reasonable On Cash Flow But Rich On Sales

Valuation signals are mixed. A discounted-cash-flow assessment suggests potential upside, while sales-based multiples indicate the shares may still be expensive. Investors are balancing the new contract and AeroVironment’s longer-term growth prospects against a substantial year-to-date decline. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms highlighted a pending securities class-action lawsuit and the deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. The notices do not establish wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational, financial and disclosure-related uncertainty for AVAV shareholders. AVAV Final Deadline Alert

Several law firms highlighted a pending securities class-action lawsuit and the deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. The notices do not establish wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational, financial and disclosure-related uncertainty for AVAV shareholders. Negative Sentiment: A Pentagon official reportedly warned that U.S. drone production is facing a major gap. Although increased defense spending could benefit AeroVironment, constrained manufacturing capacity may limit near-term deliveries and raise execution risk across the drone sector. Pentagon Drone Production Gap Report

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.20 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.57.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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