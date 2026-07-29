Atreides Management LP Purchases 204,425 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,535 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 204,425 shares during the quarter. CoreWeave comprises about 1.3% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of CoreWeave worth $62,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,077 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $15,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,476,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,761,237.45. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $10,818,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 323,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,286,749.19. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,523,185 shares of company stock worth $1,905,796,200. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI infrastructure customers: CoreWeave will provide low-latency GPU cloud infrastructure for Anam’s photorealistic AI avatars across the United States and Europe, adding evidence of demand for its specialized services. CRWV Powers Anam's AI Avatars With Low-Latency Cloud Infrastructure

CoreWeave will provide low-latency GPU cloud infrastructure for Anam’s photorealistic AI avatars across the United States and Europe, adding evidence of demand for its specialized services. Positive Sentiment: Flow Traders contract: Flow Traders reportedly selected CoreWeave to run AI training supporting its quantitative trading operations. The deal reinforces CoreWeave’s positioning as an AI-focused alternative to traditional cloud providers. CoreWeave Lands Flow Traders To Run AI Training For Quant Trading

Flow Traders reportedly selected CoreWeave to run AI training supporting its quantitative trading operations. The deal reinforces CoreWeave’s positioning as an AI-focused alternative to traditional cloud providers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings date set: CoreWeave will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 11 after the market closes. Investors are likely looking for progress on revenue growth, cash flow, construction execution and customer concentration. CoreWeave Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call

CoreWeave will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 11 after the market closes. Investors are likely looking for progress on revenue growth, cash flow, construction execution and customer concentration. Negative Sentiment: Sector valuation contraction: CoreWeave has fallen about 30% over the past month as investors reassess highly valued AI-cloud companies and question whether rapid growth can justify heavy capital spending and debt. CoreWeave Shares Fall 30% in a Month as AI Cloud Valuations Contract

CoreWeave has fallen about 30% over the past month as investors reassess highly valued AI-cloud companies and question whether rapid growth can justify heavy capital spending and debt. Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat from Meta: Reports that Meta may monetize excess computing capacity through its own cloud offering raise concerns that CoreWeave’s largest customers could become competitors, potentially pressuring utilization and margins.

Reports that Meta may monetize excess computing capacity through its own cloud offering raise concerns that CoreWeave’s largest customers could become competitors, potentially pressuring utilization and margins. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: CEO Michael Intrator and insider Brannin McBee sold roughly $38.9 million of shares in pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions. Although planned sales do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, their size adds to investor caution during the selloff.

CEO Michael Intrator and insider Brannin McBee sold roughly $38.9 million of shares in pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions. Although planned sales do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, their size adds to investor caution during the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Weak financial profile: CoreWeave’s latest reported quarter included an adjusted loss worse than analysts expected, negative margins, significant interest expense and high leverage. Analysts continue to forecast a full-year loss, increasing sensitivity to execution and financing conditions.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised CoreWeave to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.25.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 7.17. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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