Atreides Management LP Purchases New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 682,837 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $78,424,000. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Atreides Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.47% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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