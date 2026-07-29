Atreides Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,481,947 Nokia Corporation $NOK

Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,481,947 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $19,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 27.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,997 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 6,539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,841,558 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,758 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 6,204.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,550,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,033 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nokia Stock Down 4.0%

Nokia stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Nokia's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.57.

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Nokia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board member Timo Ihamuotila bought 60,000 Nokia shares, an insider transaction that may signal confidence in the company’s long-term prospects and provide support for investor sentiment. Nokia Board Member Timo Ihamuotila Buys 60,000 Shares

Board member Timo Ihamuotila bought 60,000 Nokia shares, an insider transaction that may signal confidence in the company’s long-term prospects and provide support for investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Monday market coverage focused on Nokia’s upward move and the factors attracting investor attention, with the insider purchase likely among the more tangible recent catalysts. Nokia stock is gaining Monday: What's going on?

Monday market coverage focused on Nokia’s upward move and the factors attracting investor attention, with the insider purchase likely among the more tangible recent catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Specifications for a rumored Nokia 250 4G Smart feature phone were leaked, including 4G connectivity, cloud-phone functionality and a QR reader. The product could support Nokia’s device business, but there is no confirmed launch, pricing or expected financial impact. Nokia 250 4G Smart specifications leaked

Specifications for a rumored Nokia 250 4G Smart feature phone were leaked, including 4G connectivity, cloud-phone functionality and a QR reader. The product could support Nokia’s device business, but there is no confirmed launch, pricing or expected financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities reduced its third-quarter 2026 EPS estimate for NOK to $0.07 from $0.09. The cut suggests analysts see somewhat weaker near-term profitability, despite the current full-year consensus estimate of $0.41 per share. Q4 EPS Estimates for Nokia Decreased by Northland Securities

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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