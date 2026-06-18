Atreides Management LP Sells 20,527 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Atreides Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 20,527 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atreides Management LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $83,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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