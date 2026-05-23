Atria Investments Inc Has $68.24 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,476 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,391. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $372.65.

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Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GOOG opened at $379.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.54 and a 200-day moving average of $320.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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