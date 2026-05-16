Atria Investments Inc Sells 24,176 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,176 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after buying an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 261,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,290,000 after acquiring an additional 935,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company's stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ZTS opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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