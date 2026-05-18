Atria Investments Inc Sells 24,953 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,903 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 24,953 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in PayPal were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,199 shares of company stock worth $4,294,018. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded PayPal from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary point to PayPal trading at a discounted valuation, with support from Venmo growth, AI-commerce initiatives, and international expansion; several pieces argue the stock may be too cheap if execution improves. Article Title

Analysts and commentary point to PayPal trading at a discounted valuation, with support from Venmo growth, AI-commerce initiatives, and international expansion; several pieces argue the stock may be too cheap if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: PayPal’s Q1 results beat expectations on revenue and profit, and the company is leaning into a new strategy under its CEO, including AI tools for small businesses and a fee-waiver push that could support merchant growth. Article Title

PayPal’s Q1 results beat expectations on revenue and profit, and the company is leaning into a new strategy under its CEO, including AI tools for small businesses and a fee-waiver push that could support merchant growth. Positive Sentiment: PayPal’s partnership with Anthropic to bring AI services to small businesses reinforces its effort to modernize the platform and build new revenue opportunities. Article Title

PayPal’s partnership with Anthropic to bring AI services to small businesses reinforces its effort to modernize the platform and build new revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: The company reached a $30 million DOJ settlement over a past DEI-related program, removing a legal overhang but also highlighting governance and compliance scrutiny. Article Title

The company reached a $30 million DOJ settlement over a past DEI-related program, removing a legal overhang but also highlighting governance and compliance scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that UK regulators are investigating PayPal alongside Mastercard and Visa over digital-wallet competition add uncertainty, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

Reports that UK regulators are investigating PayPal alongside Mastercard and Visa over digital-wallet competition add uncertainty, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain skeptical after the earnings call, citing margin pressure, transformation risk, and slower confidence in the turnaround story. Article Title

Some analysts remain skeptical after the earnings call, citing margin pressure, transformation risk, and slower confidence in the turnaround story. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction to the quarter was muted despite the revenue beat, suggesting the market is still focused on margin trends and execution risk rather than near-term growth. Article Title

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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