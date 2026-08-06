ATS Corporation $ATS Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS - Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,820 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of ATS worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in ATS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ATS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATS during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATS shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ATS in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ATS from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut ATS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ATS from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ATS has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.50.

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ATS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. ATS Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

ATS (NYSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $535.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.43 million. ATS had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts predict that ATS Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation NYSE: ATS is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

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