AT&T Inc. $T is Liberty One Investment Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,627 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $29,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $2,901,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 155,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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