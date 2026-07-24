AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016,297 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 85,674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $116,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,977,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in AT&T by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,891,778 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,392,000 after buying an additional 10,241,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after buying an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AT&T by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,155,597 shares of the technology company's stock worth $624,865,000 after buying an additional 8,297,201 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.95 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company's 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here