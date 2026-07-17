AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2,906.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,319 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's holdings in AT&T were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T said an AI system it built to prevent network outages has reduced customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, reinforcing the company’s network reliability story and suggesting potential service-quality and cost-efficiency benefits. Article Title

AT&T said an AI system it built to prevent network outages has reduced customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, reinforcing the company’s network reliability story and suggesting potential service-quality and cost-efficiency benefits. Positive Sentiment: AT&T was named the “fastest connectivity provider” in a new Ookla analysis, which supports the company’s marketing message around superior wireless and fiber performance and could help customer acquisition and retention. Article Title

AT&T was named the “fastest connectivity provider” in a new Ookla analysis, which supports the company’s marketing message around superior wireless and fiber performance and could help customer acquisition and retention. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have recently raised earnings estimates or reiterated bullish views on AT&T, including KeyCorp’s higher EPS forecasts and a $36 price target, while Scotiabank’s target of $29.25 still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Several analysts have recently raised earnings estimates or reiterated bullish views on AT&T, including KeyCorp’s higher EPS forecasts and a $36 price target, while Scotiabank’s target of $29.25 still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund positioning appears constructive, with large firms such as Capital World Investors and Goldman Sachs adding to AT&T holdings ahead of earnings, which can be read as a vote of confidence in the stock. Article Title

Hedge-fund positioning appears constructive, with large firms such as Capital World Investors and Goldman Sachs adding to AT&T holdings ahead of earnings, which can be read as a vote of confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T disclosed $50,000 of Q2 lobbying activity covering spectrum rules, net neutrality, broadband support, and other regulatory issues. This is not a direct operating update, but it highlights ongoing policy risk and advocacy efforts. Article Title

AT&T disclosed $50,000 of Q2 lobbying activity covering spectrum rules, net neutrality, broadband support, and other regulatory issues. This is not a direct operating update, but it highlights ongoing policy risk and advocacy efforts. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also generated attention from consumer- and business-oriented coverage around higher monthly fees and carrier-plan changes, but these items are more of a mixed backdrop than a clear near-term catalyst. Article Title

AT&T also generated attention from consumer- and business-oriented coverage around higher monthly fees and carrier-plan changes, but these items are more of a mixed backdrop than a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target from $31 to $29.25 and kept a “sector perform” rating, which is a mild valuation headwind even though the revised target still sits above the current share price. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.34.

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AT&T Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:T opened at $21.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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