AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,149 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 110,663 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in AT&T were worth $45,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,495,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,974,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,977,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,600,464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,281,756,000 after buying an additional 225,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.34.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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