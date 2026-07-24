AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,936 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 73,744 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after buying an additional 8,314,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,974,403,000 after buying an additional 4,079,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,109,443,000 after buying an additional 8,197,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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