AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,776 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 152,547 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Midwest Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 90,890 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 159,846 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 75,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc now owns 29,802 shares of the technology company's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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