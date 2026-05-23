AT&T Inc. $T Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,408,426 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 492,236 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of LSV Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.32% of AT&T worth $556,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the technology company's stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 67,133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,029 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 491,127 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 71,891 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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