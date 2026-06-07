AT&T Inc. $T Stock Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,310 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,119,731 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in AT&T were worth $50,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock worth $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,448 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AT&T by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,073 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm's 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Article Title

Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Article Title

Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also weakened after an analyst downgrade and renewed competitive concerns, which helped pressure AT&T shares despite some bargain-hunting interest. Article Title

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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