ATX Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 10,726 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ATX Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,726 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of ATX Financial Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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