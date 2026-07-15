Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,917 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 34.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.8%

PSMT opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $177.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.28. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.84 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $350,529.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,264,790.67. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $100,076.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,282.40. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,032 shares of company stock worth $660,982. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PriceSmart from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on PSMT

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc NASDAQ: PSMT is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

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