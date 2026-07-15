Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $14.75 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,600 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 7.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a $170.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In other news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $2,126,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. This trade represents a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $164,305.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,735,065.70. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.83. The stock has a market cap of $269.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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