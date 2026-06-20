Audent Global Asset Management LLC Buys 9,420 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Audent Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 362.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.1% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,744,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 847.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $347,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $224,663,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,597.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,304 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $124,221,000 after buying an additional 528,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,446,200. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.91. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. President Capital upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $227.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.65.

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Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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